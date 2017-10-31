NFLPA to file emergency motion for injunction from 2nd Circuit court

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Sergio Estrada)

The NFL Player’s Association plans to take the Ezekiel Elliott legal battle to yet another court.

On Tuesday, the NFLPA announced its intent to file an emergency motion seeking an injunction from a 2nd Circuit court.

A notice filed in the Southern District of New York, which denied Elliott’s request for an injunction Monday and thus reinstated his six-game suspension, asked for a “more limited injunction” pending the 2nd Circuit court’s review of the appeal.

While appeals have kept Elliott on the field all season, his status for Sunday's home bout with the Kansas City Chiefs is still very much in doubt.

Tuesday's filing notes that every judge besides Judge Katherine Polk Failla has deemed a suspension to be "irreparable harm." Failla called the NFLPA's claims of irreparable harm "either speculative or deserving of a monetary award rather than an injunction."

In latest filing, #NFLPA calls Judge Failla’s decision “effectively... the final word” on this, and cites how she disagreed w/ prior judges. pic.twitter.com/hjDcNXM1vh — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 31, 2017

The NFLPA asked the court to rule by 7 p.m. Wednesday, “at which point [the NFLPA] will have no choice but to seek relief from the Second Circuit, as the NFL did in the Fifth Circuit when faced with similar circumstances.”

When Elliott was granted an injunction in a Texas court last month, the league took the legal fight to the 5th Circuit court in New Orleans, which ruled in the NFL’s favor on Oct. 12.

Elliott has played all seven games for the Cowboys this season as his case moves through the courts, but is once again set to serve his six-game suspension after Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied his injunction Monday.

His camp was expected to file for another appeal in the 2nd Circuit court. But, after consecutive losses in New Orleans and New York, he appears to be running out of options.

Alfred Morris is expected to get the majority of work should Elliott serve his suspension this season. Darren McFadden, who has not been active for any game this season, would also factor into the backfield equation.

