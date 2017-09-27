NFL targets entire Elliott suit in bid to restore 6-game ban

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) looks on during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

FRISCO, TEXAS (AP) - The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to dismiss Ezekiel Elliott's entire lawsuit in its bid to lift an injunction that blocked the star Dallas Cowboys running back's six-game suspension over a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league wrote in a filing Wednesday to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that the players' union case filed on behalf of Elliott had resulted in "hopelessly doomed proceedings."

The court requested arguments from both sides over U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant's jurisdiction. The NFLPA filed their argument just before the 5 p.m. CT deadline.

Just in: NFLPA files letter-brief with the Fifth Circuit on question of subject matter jurisdiction in Elliott case: https://t.co/Bly2O96j9i — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) September 27, 2017

The Texas judge granted Elliott's request for an injunction while the case plays out in federal court. The NFL asked the appeals court for an emergency stay of Mazzant's ruling, and oral arguments are set for Monday.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations last summer with his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors in Ohio didn't pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

NFLPA Fifth Circuit Court Letter-Brief by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

© 2017 Associated Press