NFL: Don't shame Ezekiel Elliott's accuser

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) heads to the field for the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

DALLAS - The NFL released a statement Wednesday, speaking out against victim-shaming in Ezekiel Elliott’s domestic violence case.

Brian McCarthy with the league’s public relations office posted the statement to Twitter.

“Over the past few days we’ve received multiple reports of the NFLPA spreading derogatory information to the media about the victim in the Ezekiel Elliott discipline case.

“It’s a common tactic to attempt to prove the innocence of the accused by discrediting the victim -- in this case Ms. Thompson -- when coming forward to report such abuse. Common or not, these tactics are shameful. Efforts to shame and blame victims are often what prevent people from coming forward to report violence and/or seek help in the first place.”

New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/KJ64RDHVB2 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 16, 2017

Elliott has officially appealed a six-game suspension handed down last week, which followed a 13-month investigation into domestic violence allegations made against Elliott by his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

Elliott’s appeal is expected to take aim at Thompson’s credibility, focusing on threats she allegedly made to “ruin” Elliott’s career and on misleading testimony she provided to the NFL.

NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Elliott had actually filed a harassment complaint against Thompson in September of 2016, less than two months after she accused him of a string of domestic violence incidents last summer.

Elliott’s appeal hearing is expected to be held Aug. 29. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can appoint someone to hear the case or hear it himself. He did not attend any of the meetings with Elliott or Thompson during the league's investigation, according to Pro Football Talk.

© 2017 WFAA-TV