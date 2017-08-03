Michael Irvin (L) and Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, pose with Irvin's bust during the Class of 2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony August 4, 2007 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo: Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images, 2007 Getty Images)

DALLAS - On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His impact on football and creating a multi-billion dollar franchise will be recognized.

There to watch him will be former wide receiver Michael Irvin.

”He has done so much for the NFL,” Irvin said.

The two have formed a special relationship that's lasted decades.

”He just means the world to me," Irvin said. "He just does.”

Irvin recalled the day he asked Jerry to introduce him when he got inducted.

Former Dallas Cowboys player and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (Photo: WFAA)

”He was crying," Irvin said. "I was crying; my wife was crying. We called Jean on the phone, on the speaker, and she was crying.”

They were together when the Cowboys team won three Super Bowls in the '90s.

But, it was the Hall of Fame that Irvin says bound the two forever.

”He grabbed me and said, 'Michael, this is one of the greatest honors I will ever have,'" Irvin said. "And he says, 'Forever, forever we will be together in the Hall. No one can ever take this away from us.'"

Irvin says through the highs and the lows of his life, Jones never left his side.

”It’s always been good for me to have someone that I respect over me and talk to me and someone I can run to for advice and give it to me straight," he said.

He said Jones not only changed his life but the entire NFL.

He made business deals and TV deals that made the Cowboys the most valuable team in the world. Forbes Magazine says the Cowboys are worth $4.2 billion.

”As the old saying goes, he has the Midas touch," Irvin said. "Whatever he touched, whatever he touches turns to gold.”

Like Irvin, Jones has faced his own challenges personally and professionally, including the criticism and hate he took for firing legendary Coach Tom Landry.

“To see him go through all of that, go through all of that and to withstand all of that, and to stand at the end of that with a Hall of Fame jacket, Hall of Fame bust and Hall of Fame ring, it’s an inspiration," he said.

Irvin said life has taught him that some friendships do last forever. Together they've ridden out storms and both have made history.

© 2017 WFAA-TV