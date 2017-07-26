Lucky Whitehead lands with Jets, takes shot at Jason Garrett

Nov 6, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (13) against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cowboys won 35-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

Lucky Whitehead has a new team.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the New York Jets claimed the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver on Wednesday. The Cowboys announced they had cut Whitehead on Monday.

Whitehead, 25, had a bizarre end to his two-plus years with the Cowboys. A report surfaced Monday that a warrant in Virginia had been issued for Whitehead, who allegedly shoplifted. The Cowboys parted ways with Whitehead shortly after that.

But, by Tuesday morning, the authorities had said they misidentified Whitehead. It was a case of false identity.

The Cowboys stood by their decision, though, and coach Jason Garrett battled with reporters in a press conference. Owner Jerry Jones then grew emotional in talking about the situation.

But Whitehead took a shot at Garrett in a Twitter post shortly after news broke he had a new home. Whitehead wrote ‘17”’ on his feed @ninjafast22.

That’s a direct reference to one of Garrett’s mantras. Garrett loves telling a story of an old baseball coach who wore home plate around his neck during a speech. Home plate is 17” and it doesn’t change regardless of level.

The principle behind it in Garrett’s mind is that the standard should be the same for everyone, regardless of skill level or importance. Whitehead apparently thinks he was held to a different standard.

Either way, the Cowboys were ready to move on from Whitehead and this situation could be the best scenario for all involved. Whitehead was unlikely to make the 53-man roster with the Cowboys.

He’ll have a chance to do that now with the Jets.



