Look: Cowboys offensive lineman rocks a Zeke half-shirt to practice

Cowboys offensive lineman Joe Looney in the Zeke half-shirt (Photo: WFAA)

FRISCO, TEXAS - Offensive lineman Joe Looney is the class clown of Cowboys training camp.

Looney showed up to Tuesday’s practice in an Ezekiel Elliott No. 21 jersey, and even wore it half-shirt style like the star running back.

The difference? Looney weighs 315 pounds, so the abs are a tad bit off from Zeke’s. That didn't stop him from running out onto the field to fans chanting “Zeke” and doing Elliott’s patented “feed me” move.

Elliott himself supported the joke, posting a photo of Looney in the locker room to his Instagram account.

Feed the man @the_looneys A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Kavon Frazier wins the award for best social media post of Joe Looney impersonating @EzekielElliott 😂 (h/t @Kay_BlackSimba Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ZZkj4dM7r7 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 22, 2017

On Monday, Looney went to practice as Dak Prescott, although the effort wasn’t quite there -- he merely taped a No. 4 over his No. 73 practice jersey for the Prescott impersonation.

Cowboys Joe Looney tries to trick fans into believing he's Dak with a taped #4 over his jersey at practice in Frisco. pic.twitter.com/tlSStjDAHh — Vernon Bryant (@VBdmnphoto) August 22, 2017

