Live updates: Cowboys at Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warmup before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Lang, James Lang)

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys visit Philadelphia with a chance to earn a franchise record 14th win of the year in the regular season finale.

Dak Prescott played two possessions for Dallas, with Tony Romo coming in and going 3-for-4 for 30 yards and a touchdown in his first regular season action since Nov. 26 of last year.

Tony Romo's 1st TD pass of the season?



Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

Mark Sanchez took over on the ensuing drive.

Ezekiel Elliott likely won't take the field for the Cowboys as he rests for the playoffs.

Philadelphia (6-9) has been eliminated from playoff contention, and Dallas has had the No. 1 seed in the NFC wrapped up for two weeks, rendering the game meaningless as far as standings are concerned.

