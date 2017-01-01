Live updates: Cowboys at Eagles

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys visit Philadelphia with a chance to earn a franchise record 14th win of the year in the regular season finale.
Dak Prescott played two possessions for Dallas, with Tony Romo coming in and going 3-for-4 for 30 yards and a touchdown in his first regular season action since Nov. 26 of last year.
Tony Romo's 1st TD pass of the season?— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017
Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU
Mark Sanchez took over on the ensuing drive.
Ezekiel Elliott likely won't take the field for the Cowboys as he rests for the playoffs.
COWBOYS AT EAGLES: Stats • Play-by-play • Gameview
Philadelphia (6-9) has been eliminated from playoff contention, and Dallas has had the No. 1 seed in the NFC wrapped up for two weeks, rendering the game meaningless as far as standings are concerned.
Follow WFAA Sports' Joe Trahan as he live-tweets the action at Lincoln Financial Field.
Copyright 2016 WFAA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs