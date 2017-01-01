WFAA
Live updates: Cowboys at Eagles

WFAA Sports , WFAA 1:19 PM. CST January 01, 2017

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys visit Philadelphia with a chance to earn a franchise record 14th win of the year in the regular season finale.

Dak Prescott played two possessions for Dallas, with Tony Romo coming in and going 3-for-4 for 30 yards and a touchdown in his first regular season action since Nov. 26 of last year. 

Mark Sanchez took over on the ensuing drive.

Ezekiel Elliott likely won't take the field for the Cowboys as he rests for the playoffs.

COWBOYS AT EAGLES: Stats • Play-by-play • Gameview

Philadelphia (6-9) has been eliminated from playoff contention, and Dallas has had the No. 1 seed in the NFC wrapped up for two weeks, rendering the game meaningless as far as standings are concerned.

Follow WFAA Sports' Joe Trahan as he live-tweets the action at Lincoln Financial Field.

