Follow live: Cowboys vs. Giants

Follow the action as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in the regular season opener at AT&T Stadium.
1st quarter
Pinned inside their own 5-yard line by a Chris Jones punt, the Giants went three-and-out on their first drive of the game. DeMarcus Lawrence recorded a third-down sack for Dallas.
Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was hurt on the first offensive play of the game. The Cowboys punted on their first drive of the season.
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., was ruled inactive just over an hour before kickoff as he battles an ankle injury suffered during the preseason.
