WFAA
Close

Follow live: Cowboys vs. Giants

WFAA Sports , WFAA 7:46 PM. CDT September 10, 2017

Follow the action as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in the regular season opener at AT&T Stadium.

1st quarter

Pinned inside their own 5-yard line by a Chris Jones punt, the Giants went three-and-out on their first drive of the game. DeMarcus Lawrence recorded a third-down sack for Dallas.

Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was hurt on the first offensive play of the game. The Cowboys punted on their first drive of the season. 

MORE: Box score | Gameview

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., was ruled inactive just over an hour before kickoff as he battles an ankle injury suffered during the preseason.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories