Follow live: Play resumes in Denver

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

Follow along with WFAA Sports as the Cowboys take on the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.

1st quarter

Inclement weather in the area has caused the game to go into a weather delay. See Denver radars here.

Overheard official in the pressbox: looking at about an hour delay.

Players could have a 15 minute warmup period.#DALvsDEN pic.twitter.com/1bbW4Vf6bg — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) September 17, 2017

The Broncos marched down the field with little resistance on their first drive of the game. SMU graduate Emmanuel Sanders capped the drive off with a 10-yard touchdown. A second Denver possession ended in a missed 49-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

Dak Prescott made history, but the Cowboys went three-and-out on their first possession Sunday.

Pregame

Jerry Jones and DeMarcus Ware were all smiles during a pregame conversation at Mile High.

Tweets from WFAA Sports

© 2017 WFAA-TV