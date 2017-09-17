Follow live: Play resumes in Denver

Follow along with WFAA Sports as the Cowboys take on the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
1st quarter
Inclement weather in the area has caused the game to go into a weather delay. See Denver radars here.
Overheard official in the pressbox: looking at about an hour delay.— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) September 17, 2017
Players could have a 15 minute warmup period.#DALvsDEN pic.twitter.com/1bbW4Vf6bg
The Broncos marched down the field with little resistance on their first drive of the game. SMU graduate Emmanuel Sanders capped the drive off with a 10-yard touchdown. A second Denver possession ended in a missed 49-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.
Dak Prescott made history, but the Cowboys went three-and-out on their first possession Sunday.
Pregame
Jerry Jones and DeMarcus Ware were all smiles during a pregame conversation at Mile High.
