Report: Goodell to fine Jerry Jones millions for 'sabotage,' threats

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (left) and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is set to fine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for “millions of dollars” in the coming weeks over his attempts to block the commissioner’s contract talks and his defense of Ezekiel Elliott last year, according to The New York Times.

Jones has waged a very public battle with the commissioner, threatening to sue the NFL’s compensation committee over contract negotiations in November. An Outside The Lines report quoted Jones telling Goodell, “I’m going to come after you with everything I have.”

Several owners urged the commissioner to levy the punishment against Jones, according to the Times report, which cited “five league officials with direct knowledge of the situation.”

Jones’ feud with Goodell began with the suspension of Cowboys star running back, who was given a six-game ban over domestic violence allegations made against him despite never being charged.

The longtime owner publicly defended Elliott and even reportedly tried to influence league officials deciding his case. Elliott’s case made its way through three appellate courts before finally being squashed in federal court.

According to the Times, Jones will be asked to pay legal fees incurred by the compensation committee and by the league in its defense of the decision to suspend Elliott.

At the NFL meetings in December in Irving, Goodell was asked if he took Jones attempts to derail his contract personally.

"Do I look like I take it personally?" he asked. "Jerry, do I look like I take it personally? No."

Goodell signed a five-year contract extension after the December meetings. The extension could be worth up to $200 million.

