Jerry Jones on ‘magical' day meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among the NFL delegation who met Pope Francis Wednesday morning at the Vatican, calling it a “magnificent” honor for the league.

The pope spoke to a contingent from the NFL Hall of Fame, urging them to translate values of teamwork and fair play from the football field to the broader community and help build a "culture of encounter."

Francis said such values help "combat the exaggerated individualism, indifference and injustice that hold us back from living as one human family."

Exclusive reaction from @dallascowboys Jerry Jones and his wife Gene on meeting @Pontifex #VaticanHuddle pic.twitter.com/rGXtyEnuD3 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) June 21, 2017

“What a magnificent thing and day for the Hall of Fame, to have met Pope Francis and have him have a recognition of what pro football is,” Jones said. "Just a magical day."

The soccer-mad pontiff joked that he is an avid fan of football -- but the Argentine kind.

“When I think of the many, many millions of people that depend on their spiritual leader, it’s a wonderful compliment and I’m so appreciative of the Hall of Fame for getting us this audience with the Pope," Jones said. "It makes you feel real special."

Jones will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

Exclusive Video: Gold Jackets meet @Pontifex & present him with a Hall of Fame Jersey and Helmet #VaticanHuddle pic.twitter.com/BhrSbzW9wB — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) June 21, 2017

