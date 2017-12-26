Jerry Jones: Firing Garrett ‘not in the best interest' of Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett argues with an official during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erich Schlegel, Erich Schlegel)

Jason Garrett’s job appears to be safe, according to his boss.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a radio interview Tuesday morning that it’s “not in the best interest” of the team to make a coaching change, despite missing the playoffs this season.

“I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can quickly and candidly say his job is not an issue here, at all,” Jones said on 105.3 FM. “It’s not in the best interest of the Cowboys to be considering a coaching change."

Questions over Garrett’s future have come to the surface again after the Cowboys’ Christmas Eve loss to the Seahawks left them out of the playoff picture for the sixth time in Garrett’s seven-plus-year tenure as head coach.

Garrett is one of just three head coaches in history to lead a team for so long while winning only one playoff game.

The 21-12 loss to Seattle came despite the Cowboys allowing just 138 yards of total offense. A huge missed opportunity came in the fourth quarter, when the Cowboys failed to score despite a first-and-goal from the three-yard line and second-and-goal from the two. Ezekiel Elliott, in what was supposed to be his triumphant return after serving a six-game suspension, didn’t get a goal-line carry on the drive.

Jones said Tuesday he was “sick” about the loss, saying a win was there for the taking.

What drew the ire of Cowboys fans during a disappointing 2017 was the team’s rather mundane offense -- “vanilla” has become the cliché of choice -- and failures in the second half of games.

While giving Garrett a vote of confidence, Jones didn’t rule out the possibility of making changes at coordinator this offseason.

"We did some really good things in the first half this year in many areas," he said. "You've got to understand that when you make a change, you gotta look up and see where else you go."

