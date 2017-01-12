WFAA
Close

In 1983, Dale Hansen discovered that Tom Landry was Superman

Watch this report that first aired on Dale Hansen's Sports Special in 1983.

Dale Hansen , WFAA 5:23 PM. CST January 12, 2017

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories