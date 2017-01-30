How Dallas Cowboys players did in the Pro Bowl

NFC running back Ezekiel Elliott (left) and quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys talk before the 2017 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

What was supposed to be a showcase of the NFL’s brightest stars Sunday ended up being the lowest scoring Pro Bowl in 18 years.

Five Dallas Cowboy started for the NFC All-Stars, including rookie tandem Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and three offensive lineman.

The seven total Cowboys involved in the game didn’t light up the box score, but some of the names showed up in places you wouldn’t exactly expect.

Here’s how the Cowboys fared in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Dak Prescott: The rookie sensation started and played the first two series for the NFC, completing seven of 13 passes for 52 yards. He connected with Dez Bryant for a first down in a first quarter that was scoreless for both sides.

Dez Bryant: Bryant had the biggest impact of any Cowboy in the game, despite not starting the game -- he made the roster as a replacement for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Bryant was targeted nine times in the passing game, logging five catches for 59 yards, and was even credited with a special teams tackle.

Ezekiel Elliott: Elliott also got the start, but rushed for just 20 yards on eight carries. It was a passing-heavy contest, though, as the two All-Star teams combined for just 76 rushing yards. Zeke’s 20 yards were good for the second-best rushing performance of the night, behind Chicago’s Jordan Howard, who rushed for 21. Elliott also logged a tackle, tracking down speedster Tyreek Hill in punt coverage to prevent a possible touchdown return.

In a play that didn't count toward the stat sheet, Zeke made an awesome tackle on a fan who had run onto the field during the game.

Sean Lee: The Cowboys’ stud linebacker recorded as many tackles as Elliott and Bryant: One.

Offensive line: The NFC gave up two sacks to the AFC’s best defensive front. Neither can be directly attributed to the Cowboys on the O-line (Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick). Smith was bested by Leonard Williams on one sack, but it was Geno Atkins and Von Miller who got to Kirk Cousins first and were credited with the sack.

Copyright 2016 WFAA