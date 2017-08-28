Uncertainty over Texans-Cowboys move to AT&T Stadium

A general view of AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - Despite an announcement from the City of Arlington Monday that a preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans would be moved to AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys maintain that the decision had not been finalized.

The city’s announcement, apparently now removed from the website, said Thursday night’s preseason finale would be played in Arlington due to catastrophic flooding in the Houston area caused by what was Hurricane Harvey.

Later Monday, Cowboys officials said that announcement was premature. Rich Dalrymple, Cowboys senior vice president of communications, said no decision has been made.

#Cowboys official position is still that no decision has been made about Thursday night's game, despite the City of Arlington announcement. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 28, 2017

The Texans are already in North Texas after having flown here following a preseason game in New Orleans Saturday. They practiced at the Cowboys’ team headquarters in Frisco Monday and are expected to return there Tuesday.

The team previously said there was no timetable for their return to Houston, which has seen more than 30 inches of rain in a 72-hour span as the storm hovers over southeast Texas.

Statement from the Houston Texans on the team's delayed return to Houston due to Hurricane Harvey: pic.twitter.com/nPpvMMBNGt — Texans PR (@TexansPR) August 27, 2017

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said last week that AT&T Stadium would be made available if extreme weather prevents Houston from hosting the game.

“We think so much of [Texans owner Bob] McNair and the Texans, and if we can help them in any way, then obviously our doors are open to help them out,” Jones said Friday.

When asked by media members at The Star in Frisco whether the game should be cancelled entirely, Texans Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt said there are "much bigger things at hand."

“If there is something played this week, I think we should definitely involve some sort of fundraiser, some sort of way to benefit the people back home, because I think this is a much bigger issue than just a football game," he said.

Watt started a fundraiser Sunday with a $100,000 donation. It has since eclipsed $500,000 and he urged his followers to drive donations up to $1 million.

