Glenn "Stretch" Smith grades the Cowboys' Week 16 loss. (Photo: WFAA)

Former Cowboys scout Glenn "Stretch" Smith grades the team's "miserable" loss to Seattle at home in Week 16, which eliminated Dallas from playoff contention.

Among the highlights: Winning grades on the defensive side of the ball, and a roasting of Dez Bryant and the coaching staff.

