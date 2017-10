Glenn "Stretch" Smith

Former Cowboys scout Glenn "Stretch" Smith grades the Cowboys' 33-19 win over the Washington Redskins, position-by-position.

Among the highlights: An "A" for the defensive line and for Ezekiel Elliott in what could be his final game until Dec. 17, and a "B" for Mike Nugent in his first game as a Cowboy.

