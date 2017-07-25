Garrett dodges Whitehead questions: 'We stand by the decision'

Jason Garrett

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - In a baffling display early Tuesday afternoon in Oxnard, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett repeatedly deflected any question concerning the release of wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.

Whitehead, of course, was swiftly cut Monday, just hours after news surfaced of his alleged involvement in a shoplifting case in Virginia.

Prince William County police on Tuesday said it was a case of mistaken identity and cleared the 25-year-old of all charges.

Reporters present for the Cowboys’ second official day of training camp prodded at Garrett for comment on the new information. It was a fruitless endeavor.

“We made a decision yesterday we thought was in the best interest of our football team,” Garrett said. “We stand by that decision.”

The press conference lasted a mere three minutes and 12 seconds, with the only noteworthy soundbite coming toward the end: “I think the best thing for Lucky is to have a clean slate.”

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones deflected in similar fashion during a media scrum on the practice field moments before Garrett took the podium.

“We’ve made a decision,” he said when asked if the organization had any regrets.

He added that the Cowboys will bring in some wide receivers to work out and compete for the roster spot Whitehead would have competed for.

Earlier Tuesday, a team source told WFAA Sports that it wasn’t entertaining the idea of bringing Whitehead back in the immediate future.

