Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys pulls in a touchdown pass ahead of Davon House #31 of the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers, who have ended both of the Dallas Cowboys' last two playoff runs, visit AT&T Stadium Sunday for a Week 5 bout with the Cowboys.

Follow along as the WFAA Sports team provides real-time updates on the action.

2nd quarter

The Cowboys recorded two sacks on their second defensive possession, including one on 3rd-and-long by David Irving, back this week from a four-game PED suspension.

An unbelievable escape from pressure by Dak Prescott ended with an 18-yard completion to Rod Smith. One short Ezekiel Elliott run later, Prescott found Cole Beasley for the duo's second touchdown connection of the afternoon.

1st quarter

After the Cowboys scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game, the Packers responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive of their own. Davante Adams, returning this week after being cleared from concussion protocol, hauled in a 10-yard Aaron Rodgers pass for the score. Mason Crosby missed the point-after try.

Dallas went 75 yards on 13 plays and got the benefit of a questionable personal foul penalty in the end zone on their way to their first opening-drive touchdown of the year. Dak Prescott found Cole Beasley for the short score on the first play after the penalty.

Earlier in the drive, Prescott hit Brice Butler for 49 yards on a 3rd and 13 play to keep the drive alive.

