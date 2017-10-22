Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Sergio Estrada)

Fresh off a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are in San Francisco for a bout with the winless 49ers.

Depite the 0-6 record, the 49ers have been in each of their last five games. They've lost those games by a combined 13 points.

2nd quarter

A slick one-handed grab by Jason Witten in the back of the endzone gave the Cowbys a 20-3 lead with 10:26 to play in the first half. The play capped off a 12-play, 86-yard drive that included four Dez Bryant catches.

1st quarter

With 4:28 to go in the first quarter, Robbie Gould put one through the uprights from 42 yards out to put the 49ers on the board.

Ezekiel Elliott's second rushing touchdown of the opening quarter gave Dallas a 14-0 lead early.

San Francisco punt returner Trent Taylor fumbled a punt after the Cowboys went three-and-out on their first drive of the game, giving Dallas the ball at inside the 20-yard line.

Three carries from Ezekiel Elliott later, the Cowboys were in the endzone and took a 7-0 lead.

A win would put Dallas back to .500 on the year. Follow along as WFAA Sports live tweets the action at Levi's Stadium.

