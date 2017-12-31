A thermometer reads 16 degrees on the field before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles square off in a meaningless game in Philly Sunday to cap off the regular season.

The kickoff temperature was 19 degrees, making it one of the coldest kickoff temps in Cowboys history.

4th quarter

Hey, we have points on the board! Brice Butler hauled in a 20-yard pass from Dak Prescott to cap off a 99-yard touchdown drive!

3rd quarter

The last play from scrimmage of the third quarter was a 30-yard completion from Dak Prescott to Brice Butler on third down, the longest play of the game for either side.

Each team punted twice in the third quarter.

2nd quarter

The Cowboys and Eagles recorded the first scoreless first half of an NFL game since 2011. It's also the first Cowboys-Eagles game to ever be scoreless at halftime.

Woof.

The @dallascowboys and @Eagles are tied 0-0 at halftime.



- 1st NFL game to be 0-0 at half since Bears-Broncos in 2011 Week 14.



- 1st Eagles-Cowboys game EVER to be scoreless at halftime (series began in 1960). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2017

The halftime stats are as boring as you'd expect them to be. #DALvsPHI pic.twitter.com/QJc2JheThS — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) December 31, 2017

Eagles starter Nick Foles is out after completing 4-of-11 passes for 39 yards and an interception. That means Nate Sudfeld gets the first NFL action of his career.

1st quarter

Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their opening possession.

The Eagles took their opening drive 38 yards to no-man's land in Cowboys territory, electing to go for 4th-and-7 rather than attempt a 56-yard field goal. A Nick Foles pass was incomplete and the Cowboys took over. Dallas followed suit with an almost identical decision on their drive.

It didn't get much more exciting after that in the first frame, other than a wide receiver reverse by Terrance Williams that netted 10 yards for Dallas. Chidobe Awuzie recorded his first NFL interception with just over four-and-a-half minutes to go in the first.

