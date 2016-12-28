Fans camp out to nab Cowboys playoff tickets

Fans waiting overnight at AT&T Stadium for playoff tickets

ARLINGTON -- Somewhere during the course of an 11-game win streak this season, a playoff appearance became obvious for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans. But yet, they still had to wait.

Tickets for the NFL Divisional Playoffs go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and nearly three to four dozen fans spent the night in lawn chairs and sleeping bags outside the ticket office at AT&T Stadium for the first chance to buy.

Online sales will also begin at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster and the Dallas Cowboys' website.

The Cowboys have clinched home-field advantage bringing the potential for two home playoff games. They will host a Divisional Playoff game the weekend of Jan. 14-15. A victory in that game would allow them to host the NFC Championship on Jan. 22.

Prices for playoff seats will range between $115-$560 while “Standing Room Only” tickets will start at $40.

Season ticket holders already received the chance to buy playoff tickets, and some of them have already begun selling on the secondary market. Prices on TicketCity.com were selling for roughly double face value for “Standing Room Only” tickets and for some seats inside the stadium.

The further the team goes, the more expensive they will be to see. Should the Cowboys advance to the NFC Championship, prices for that game on TicketCity.com seem to be selling for up to twice the cost compared to the same sections for the Divisional round.

Ticket City said the median price for tickets sold to the NFC Championship game is $680, the highest they have seen since prior to 2010. The closest they have seen in the past six years was the Jan. 19, 2014 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

