Ezekiel Elliott sits out OTAs after being involved in wreck Sunday

NFC running back Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys (21) reacts during practice for the 2017 Pro Bowl at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott did not participate in Cowboys organized team activities Wednesday after being involved in a car crash over the weekend.

Elliott was a passenger in a car involved in a crash Sunday. He suffered minor injuries, according to team officials.

The 21-year-old missed the first day of OTAs Tuesday, according to Cowboys columnist Mickey Spagnola. On Wednesday, the first day the media was allowed at The Star for Cowboys practice, Zeke was on the field but not participating.

Elliott was a driver in a minor car accident near the team practice facility in January. No injuries were reported in the fender bender, with Elliott even tweeting that he’s “been in bigger collisions.”

Zeke led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards last season.

Organized team activities are not mandatory for players. Cowboys OTAs take place three days a week for three weeks before a June minicamp. Training camp begins with the first practice July 24.

