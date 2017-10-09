ESPN's Jemele Hill suspended after calling for boycott of Cowboys advertisers

ESPN host Jemele Hill at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN) (Photo: John Sciulli, 2017 Getty Images)

ESPN has suspended “SportsCenter” anchor Jemele Hill for a second violation of its social media rules, the company announced Monday.

The decision came after Hill sent a series of tweets Sunday suggesting people should boycott Dallas Cowboys advertisers in the wake of comments made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

“Change happens when advertisers are impacted,” Hill tweeted. “If you feel strongly about [Jerry Jones’] statement, boycott his advertisers.”

Jones became the first NFL owner to go on record saying he would discipline players who “disrespected the flag” by protesting during the national anthem.

The suspension comes a month after Hill found herself in hot water over a tweet calling President Trump a “white supremacist.”

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

“She previously acknowledged letter her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet,” ESPN said in a statement Monday. “In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

In an apology for her comments about Trump, she acknowledged that they “painted ESPN in an unfair light.”

Hill clarified her comments about the Jerry Jones and the Cowboys in a tweet Monday morning.

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

“Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott,” she wrote. “But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.”

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase followed Jones’ lead Sunday night, saying he wouldn’t allow his players to kneel for the anthem.

ESPN announced its decision to suspend Hill less than three hours after her clarification.

© 2017 WFAA-TV