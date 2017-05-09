WFAA
Dez Bryant was late to the home run derby because he went to the wrong ballpark

Dez Bryant explains why he was late to a home run derby Monday.

Landon Haaf, WFAA 3:47 PM. CDT May 09, 2017

Even high-profile athletes make totally human mistakes.

Just ask Dez Bryant, who wound up about 35 miles from where he needed to be Monday evening.

The Cowboys’ star wide receiver went to the wrong ballpark for a home run derby put on by the Cowboys and Reliant Energy.

“I had a little issue. I drove out to Arlington,” Bryant told reporters with a smile. “I thought I was about to hit some home runs out [at Globe Life Park] in Arlington. As you can tell, I have … the Air Jordan 12’s on, ready to hit a couple of home runs.”

Fans of No. 88 who wanted to see him on the diamond Monday can thank Dez’s son for the appearance.

“I was ready to go back to the house, but my son was like, ‘Daddy, [Jason Witten’s] kids are there, I want to go,’” Bryant recounted. “So I was like, ‘OK, come on. I’m still gonna take you out there, let’s go enjoy it.’”

Even without Bryant’s bat, the Cowboys and Reliant Energy pulled in $50,000 for The Salvation Army during the event.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


