Dez Bryant was late to the home run derby because he went to the wrong ballpark

Dez Bryant talks to reporters at a charity event at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco

Even high-profile athletes make totally human mistakes.

Just ask Dez Bryant, who wound up about 35 miles from where he needed to be Monday evening.

The Cowboys’ star wide receiver went to the wrong ballpark for a home run derby put on by the Cowboys and Reliant Energy.

“I had a little issue. I drove out to Arlington,” Bryant told reporters with a smile. “I thought I was about to hit some home runs out [at Globe Life Park] in Arlington. As you can tell, I have … the Air Jordan 12’s on, ready to hit a couple of home runs.”

#Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant went to wrong ballpark (GLP in Arlington) and showed up late for the Home Run Derby.#Oops pic.twitter.com/q0S3bBQhqM — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) May 9, 2017

Fans of No. 88 who wanted to see him on the diamond Monday can thank Dez’s son for the appearance.

“I was ready to go back to the house, but my son was like, ‘Daddy, [Jason Witten’s] kids are there, I want to go,’” Bryant recounted. “So I was like, ‘OK, come on. I’m still gonna take you out there, let’s go enjoy it.’”

Even without Bryant’s bat, the Cowboys and Reliant Energy pulled in $50,000 for The Salvation Army during the event.

© 2017 WFAA-TV