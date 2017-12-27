Dez Bryant: 'I let a lot of things get in the way' during mediocre season

Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Lachlan Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant opened up about the frustrations that have contributed to a mediocre season on the field on Wednesday, saying the decline in production has nothing to do with a lack of chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bryant has just 66 catches for 814 yards on the season. He’s only caught 53.2 percent of passes thrown his direction, 11th worst among qualifying receivers, according to FOX Sports.

A vast majority of unsuccessful targets come on uncatchable balls, for any receiver. But Bryant has logged 12 drops, among the highest totals in the league.

“That’s frustration,” he said during a 16-minute session with the media Wednesday. “Just letting things get in the way that I shouldn’t.”

“Sometimes I look damn good. Sometimes I start thinking about things and it bothers me. That’s all I can say.”

Bryant put to rest the idea that his pedestrian 2017 season is a result of poor chemistry with Prescott.

“That’s far from the issue,” he said. “That’s on my sweet daddy ... I believe [Prescott has] an opportunity to be one of the greatest in this game.”

Bryant avoided specifics, but hinted at frustrations with the Cowboys’ offensive scheme causing a lack of focus.

“Me personally, just wanting to do different things,” he said. “Probably at the time I should have focused on what I could control. I let a lot of things get in the way. I wish I didn't. I feel like that affected, I know for a fact, some of my play.”

Bryant hasn’t recorded 100 yards in any of his last 22 games. It’s all part of a continued decline in production since he signed a five-year, $70 million contract extension following the 2014 season.

But he has no intention of taking a pay cut to stay in Dallas.

“Hell naw,” he said. “I believe in me.”

The Cowboys could save up to $12 million by cutting the three-time Pro-Bowler.

He added that he’s “a Texas boy, all day” and called a question about him leaving the Cowboys “dumb.”

Bryant said he planned to talk to Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones as well as head coach Jason Garrett about the team’s offensive scheme in the offseason, according to the Star-Telegram.

© 2017 WFAA-TV