Dez Bryant bought an entire table of food for rescue dogs over the weekend

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant made sure a group of rescue dogs at a Southlake pet store didn’t go hungry over the weekend.

The star wideout purchased an entire display table of pet food for the rescue dogs at PetSmart Southlake, according to a Facebook post by Lost Paws Rescue of Texas.

“Thank you to Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant for supporting Lost Paws Rescue of Texas. Dez purchased this entire table of pet food for the dogs in our rescue group,” the non-profit rescue group wrote in a Jan. 21 post.

The seven-year pro is no stranger to charity. This Christmas, with the help of WFAA Sports’ Joe Trahan, Bryant signed a video game for an 11-year-old boy who calls Dez his hero. A few years ago, he bought PS4 video game consoles for a group of people in line at a Dallas Walmart.

He often has underprivileged kids and families as his guests at home Cowboys games.

Good karma came Bryant’s way two days after the pet food purchase, as he was named to his third career Pro Bowl. He’ll replace Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who will miss the game because his team is playing in the Super Bowl.

Bryant caught 50 passes for 796 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Congrats, Dez! @dezbryant replaces Julio Jones on the NFC Pro Bowl roster, making that 7 @dallascowboys Pro-Bowlers!

