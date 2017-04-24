DeMarcus Ware signs one-day contract to retire a Dallas Cowboy

Demarcus Ware surrounded by team officials during a ceremonial contract signing and retirement Monday. (Photo: WFAA)

DeMarcus Ware was a Dallas Cowboy for 30 seconds Monday. The leading sack artist in the history of the franchise returned to the organization to officially retire as a Cowboy.

Ware was selected with the 11th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, and spent nine seasons with the franchise, before joining the Denver Broncos before the 2014 season. Ware recorded 138.5 sacks in his career, good for 8th all-time, and he was the second fastest in NFL history to record 100 career sacks, behind only Reggie White.

“They’re going to give him a Hall of Fame jacket in five years, I know that,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said of Ware at a press conference at the Cowboys practice facility. “He was a once-in-a-generation player.”

Ware said he’s proud of what he accomplished as a Cowboy, believing he’s “etched myself in the Star’s history,” and added that “the one thing that stands out are the fans here of the Dallas Cowboys – that’s a 12th man.”

The 34-year-old said he would be open to the opportunity to come back and help coach the Cowboys' defensive linemen in the future, if Jones and Garrett wanted him to.

Demarcus Ware says "if Jason wants me to do it, and Mr. Jones wants me to do it, you will see me out there coaching the guys." — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 24, 2017

Ware signed his deal to rejoin the Cowboys, 12 years and one day after Dallas selected him in the 2005 draft. The likely Ring of Honor inductee will go in “on the first ballot,” owner Jerry Jones joked after the press conference.

DeMarcus Ware signed a "30-second" contract to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys and retire from the NFL today. pic.twitter.com/GKgOInbVb7 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 24, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV