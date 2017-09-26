DeMarcus Lawrence's big night has him in exclusive company

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

GLENDALE, ARIZ. - DeMarcus Lawrence has already posted more sacks in three games than anyone on the Dallas Cowboys had a year ago.

Lawrence continued his strong start Monday night, sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer three times. Lawrence has 6.5 on the season and is just the third player in NFL history to register more than one sack in each of the opening three games along with Mark Gastineau and Hall of Famer Kevin Greene.

To put it more perspective, Benson Mayowa led the Cowboys with six sacks last season.

“It’s great, but I ain’t got time to sit here and praise myself,” Lawrence said. “I’ve got to give thanks to my back row even though they’re a young group. They be balling and buying me time up front and my coaching staff and my D-line. It’s just been a great start and we’ve just got to keep it going.”

