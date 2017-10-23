Dan Bailey likely to miss multiple weeks with groin injury

Dan Bailey #5 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the sidelines during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

DALLAS - Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey will likely miss multiple games due to a groin injury suffered during Sunday’s game in Santa Clara.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said in an interview on 105.3 The Fan Monday that Bailey’s status “could be more than one week at a time.” His absence is not expected to be longterm.

Bailey strained his groin while kicking into a practice net on the sideline Sunday. He kicked two extra points in the game before suffering the injury during the Cowboys’ third scoring drive.

“It hurts your pride a little bit, you feel like you’re letting people down and letting yourself down,” Bailey said told Cowboys radio announcer Brad Sham in an interview Monday evening. “But it’s part of this sport...everybody is susceptible to stuff like that, it’s just a part of the game.”

Bailey, who has never missed a game and is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, pointed to the injury to Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, who was placed on injured reserve after an NFL record 10,363 consecutive snaps played.

In Bailey’s absence, strong safety Jeff Heath took over kicking duties for Dallas and made two-of-three extra points and drove multiple kickoffs to the goal line. Heath kicked in high school, even making a 49-yard game-winner at one point.

Heath won’t be the permanent replacement though. The Cowboys reportedly started the search for a free agent kicker Monday, with plans to work out multiple kickers. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, those names include Mike Nugent, Jason Myers, Sam Irwin Hill and Younghoe Koo.

Head coach Jason Garrett said in a press conference Monday that the team hopes to sign a replacement by Tuesday.

