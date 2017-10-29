Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is pressured by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half at FedEx Field. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

The Dallas Cowboys are in Washington, D.C. for the second divisional bout of the year against the Washington Redskins.

Both teams enter the game with a 3-3 record. The winner takes sole possession of second place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

4th quarter

A pass interference call set Washington up with an opportunity at the one-yard line. TCU alum Josh Doctson hauled in a one-yard pass for the only passing touchdown of the game.

3rd quarter

Ezekiel Elliott went over 100 yards for the third consecutive game, on a drive that led to a third Mike Nugent field goal of the third quarter to put the Cowboys up 23-13.

Takeaway, rinse, repeat: Another takeaway -- this time on a fumble recovery on the kickoff return -- led to another Mike Nugent field goal with six-and-a-half minutes to go in the third quarter.

Sloppy play from Washington. #Cowboys getting some help from the wet conditions, and creating turnovers. Fumble on the KOR. Dallas ball. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 29, 2017

Nugent, filling in for an injured Dan Bailey, was good from 36 yards in his second field goal try as a Cowboy, putting Dallas up 17-13.

The Cowboys turned it over on the first drive of the first half, and it was Washington turning it over on the first drive of the second half. Tyrone Crawford forced the sack-fumble on Kirk Cousins and Demarcus Lawrence jumped on the ball to recover.

2nd quarter

The first half ended with defensive end David Irving's fifth sack in three games.

Halftime Stats:



DAL ----- WAS

9 1stDwn 9

1-5 3rdDwn 1-5

166 NetYds 172

14:51 TOP 15:09 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 29, 2017

The Cowboys have been penalized six times for 57 yards, including a holding penalty that brought back a Dez Bryant catch-and-run to the four-yard line. That drive ended in a missed field goal.

The Cowboys had to go just two yards for a touchdown after Orlando Scandrick returned a blocked field goal try 85 yards to the four-yard line. A penalty on Washington set the Cowboys up at the two, and Zeke Elliott did the rest with his second score of the day. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are 6-0 when Elliott scores two touchdowns.

It was Tyrone Crawford that got a hand on the Nick Rose field goal try and galvanized the 10-point swing.

Washington tacked on a field goal with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half to go up by six.

A 14-play drive for the Cowboys came up empty at the start of the second quarter when Mike Nugent missed on his first field goal attempt as a Cowboy, a 49-yarder from the left hash mark.

1st quarter

A one-yard Rob Kelley touchdown run put the Redskins up 10-7 over the Cowboys. A 41-yard pass to Jamison Crowder set up the short TD run.

Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on the Cowboys' first offensive snap of the game, a four-yard run. After a field goal on the ensuing Washington possession, though, the Cowboys marched 75 yards and it was Elliott who found the endzone to give Dallas a 7-3 lead.

