Cowboys camp chronicle 2017

WFAA Sports , WFAA 12:54 PM. CDT July 23, 2017

Follow the action from Oxnard, Calif. as the WFAA Sports team covers Dallas Cowboys training camp. Training camp runs from July 23 until Aug. 18, with a visit to Canton, Ohio starting Aug. 2 before the Hall of Fame game Aug. 3.

Sunday, July 23

Jerry Jones is set to give his "State of the Team" press conference Sunday morning at 1 p.m. Central Time.

Saturday, July 22

Joe Trahan ran into Cowboys fan and Oxnard native Gino Deleon, who has the Cowboys' star on one of his teeth.

The Cowboys paid their annual visit to Pt. Mugu Naval Air Base Saturday, where fans greeted them and players signed autographs.

