The high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense pays a visit to AT&T Stadium for a Week 9 bout with the Cowboys on Sunday.
Ezekiel Elliott, who appeared to be left with no choice but to begin serving a six-game suspension earlier in the week, was granted a brief administrative stay that has him on the field against the Chiefs.
2nd quarter
A wild final minute-and-a-half has the Cowboys up 14-10 at the half. The Chiefs benefitted from a 15-yard penalty on Cowboys safety Byron Jones, and started their final drive of the half at the 37-yard line. With two seconds to play, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith found Tyreek Hill for a 57-yard touchdown as time expired.
The Cowboys put seven defenders on the goal line to prevent a touchdown, but Hill juked and maneuvered his way to the TD nonetheless.
Dallas had flipped the script in the final two minutes of the first half -- Dak Prescott was sacked at his own 13-yard line with 1:38 to play, and the Chiefs called a timeout in hopes of getting the ball back and getting some points before the half.
But a 21-yard pass to Dez Bryant and a 56-yard pass to Terrance Williams later, the Cowboys were threatening from the Kansas City 10-yard line. Dak Prescott escaped pressure and scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown with 13 seconds to play in the half.
A 38-yard Harrison Butker field goal put Kansas City on the board in the second quarter after a 44-yard drive earlier in the quarter.
1st quarter
The Cowboys kicked off the scoring with a seven-play, 61-yard drive near the end of the opening frame. Cole Beasley snagged a six-yard Dak Prescott pass for the touchdown.
The first four drives of the game between the two teams were uneventful, totaling a combined 31 yards.
