Dak to Dez -- What's the problem?

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant have been out of sync early in the 2017 season, and it was again very evident Sunday against the Rams. Prescott threw the ball to Bryant on 14 different occasions -- half of them were uncatchable balls.

WFAA 5:21 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

