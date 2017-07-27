Creative sign scores kid fan the chance of a lifetime

Kyler Mitchell and his dad pose with Dak Prescott and their creative sign that got them the chance. (Photo: WFAA)

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - If you have a sign, you have a chance. And Kyler Mitchell brought what might be the most creative sign of the first week of training camp to practice Thursday.

It read, "Hey Dak, my dad said he would take me to my first Dallas Cowboys game if I can catch a 25-yard pass from you...Help me!"

Challenge accepted! Dak saw the sign, gave Kyler an autograph and made the wish come true. Dak overthrew his target on the first attempt, but made the connection the second time around.

Kyler said he’ll never forget this day.

He and his dad were up until 2:30 a.m. making the sign to bring to Thursday’s morning practice.

“I was like, ‘Hey, Ky, I know you’re playing football. I want you to be motivated, I want you to just go hard, I’m gonna do whatever I can to help you meet some of the key players like Dak and Ezekiel [Elliott],” his dad said.

He’s not sure which game they'll go to, but he plans on making good on his word for his son.

