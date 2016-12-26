5 things to watch in Cowboys-Lions game

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after rushing for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

Here's what to know as the Cowboys take on the Lions at AT&T Stadium Monday night, airing on WFAA at 7:30.

Mr. Prescott

There’s not much that Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t done this season. He showed last week against Tampa Bay that he is more than capable of bouncing back from a bad game. The key now is to string together solid performances and have the offense peaking down the stretch. Detroit has a middle-of-the-road pass defense, which means Prescott should have plenty of chances to showcase the offense.

Record watch

Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is a top contender for NFL Most Valuable Player, leading the league with 1,551 yards. He needs to average 129 the final two games to break Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards set in 1983. If Elliott is going to do it, he must have a strong game Monday. Elliott is coming off a career-high 159 rushing yards against Tampa Bay. He likely won’t carry a full load in the season finale at Philadelphia.

Record watch II

Tight end Jason Witten passed Terrell Owens on the all-time receptions list, and has an opportunity to become the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving yards this week. Witten needs 60 to break Michael Irvin’s record of 11,904. Witten has topped the 60-yard mark only twice this season.

