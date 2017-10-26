Cowboys Taco Charlton hoping to follow Tank Lawrence's pattern

Taco Charlton has yet to record his first career NFL sack. Tank Lawrence is second in the NFL in sacks, with 9.5. But a few short years ago, it was Lawrence who posted a goose-egg in sacks as a rookie.

WFAA 7:40 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories