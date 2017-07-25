Cowboys rookie Jourdan Lewis found not guilty of domestic violence

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) during OTAs at the Star in Frisco. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been found not guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence in a Michigan court Tuesday.

Lewis’ live-in girlfriend accused him of putting his hands around her neck roughly six weeks before the Cowboys selected him in the third round of the April draft.

He pleaded not guilty and stood trial Monday and Tuesday in Ann Arbor. The jury returned a not guilty verdict in roughly 90 minutes, according to Lewis’ attorney, John Shea.

“We are grateful for the jury’s verdict, we are always appreciative of a jury’s hard work,” Shea said. “Glad they saw it our way. The case is closed, charges are dismissed, and he’s free to go about his life like any one of us.”

Lewis and prosecutors were unable to reach a settlement at a pre-trial hearing last Thursday, USA TODAY reported.

The 21-year-old cornerback has missed the first two days of training camp in California for the trial.

“I completely think that all charges will be dropped & I will be exonerated," said #Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis in April.#vindicated pic.twitter.com/oSYtu4r4N7 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 25, 2017

