Cowboys release backup QB Kellen Moore

Landon Haaf, WFAA 3:47 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys have released backup quarterback Kellen Moore.

The news of Moore’s release came down Thursday afternoon. The Cowboys signed tight end Blake Jarwin off their practice squad to fill the open roster spot.

Moore had maintained his status as the team’s No. 2 quarterback until an Oct. 22 game at San Francisco, when Cooper Rush was listed in that role and Moore was hit with an inactive designation.

Because of Rush's promotion, Moore’s release was rumored to be looming earlier this week when the Cowboys needed to sign an interim replacement for an injured Dan Bailey. To make room for Mike Nugent, though, the Cowboys cut a different Moore: Defensive end Damontre.

Head Coach Jason Garrett told reporters Wednesday that Damontre Moore's release had nothing to do with his raising his fist after the national anthem Sunday, despite an ultimatum from owner Jerry Jones against any sort of protest during the anthem. 

Mike Fisher with 105.3 The Fan reported Damontre's release was for behavioral issues. 

In 2015, Moore completed 61 of 104 passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in three games. He entered the 2016 season as the team’s backup behind Tony Romo, but was sidelined for the year with an ankle injury, paving the way for Dak Prescott’s breakout rookie campaign.

The Boise State product was a member of the Detroit Lions in 2014 but didn’t see any playing time.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


