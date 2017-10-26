Cowboys release backup QB Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore #17 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass in the second quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys have released backup quarterback Kellen Moore.

The news of Moore’s release came down Thursday afternoon. The Cowboys signed tight end Blake Jarwin off their practice squad to fill the open roster spot.

#Cowboys release QB Kellen Moore and sign TE Blake Jarwin to the active roster from their practice squad. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 26, 2017

Moore had maintained his status as the team’s No. 2 quarterback until an Oct. 22 game at San Francisco, when Cooper Rush was listed in that role and Moore was hit with an inactive designation.

Because of Rush's promotion, Moore’s release was rumored to be looming earlier this week when the Cowboys needed to sign an interim replacement for an injured Dan Bailey. To make room for Mike Nugent, though, the Cowboys cut a different Moore: Defensive end Damontre.

Jason Garrett says Damontre Moore’s release did not have anything to do with off-field matters or raising his fist after the anthem. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 25, 2017

Head Coach Jason Garrett told reporters Wednesday that Damontre Moore's release had nothing to do with his raising his fist after the national anthem Sunday, despite an ultimatum from owner Jerry Jones against any sort of protest during the anthem.

Mike Fisher with 105.3 The Fan reported Damontre's release was for behavioral issues.

‘Tre Moore cut for behavioral. David Irving cut not a consideration. #Cowboys have no Anthem issues there. https://t.co/PNedAiDnOA — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) October 26, 2017

In 2015, Moore completed 61 of 104 passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in three games. He entered the 2016 season as the team’s backup behind Tony Romo, but was sidelined for the year with an ankle injury, paving the way for Dak Prescott’s breakout rookie campaign.

The Boise State product was a member of the Detroit Lions in 2014 but didn’t see any playing time.

