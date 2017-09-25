Cowboys parody song: 'Have You Really Felt the Pain?'

Cowboys fans are getting restless after 21 years without a Super Bowl team. Managing Sports Editor Or Moyal and local singer Sterling Horning decided to put that frustration into words... to the tune of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song!

WFAA 3:34 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

