Cowboys ousted by historic kicking performance

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks the game winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

Green Bay Packers kicker and Georgetown, Texas native Mason Crosby ended the Cowboys season with an unprecedented kicking performance Sunday.

According to an ESPN report citing the Elias Sports Bureau, Crosby is the first kicker in history to kick two field goals of 50-plus yards in the final two minutes of a playoff game.

The veteran kicker nailed a 56-yard field goal to put Green Bay ahead with 1:33 to go, and a 51-yarder as time expired to win it.

The latter was the longest game-winning field goal in NFL postseason history, according to a tweet by the league’s director of football communications.

Mason Crosby's 51-yard FG is the longest game-winning FG in NFL postseason history

Before Sunday’s contest, Crosby had been 0-for-4 on game-tying or go-ahead kicks of 50-plus yards in the fourth quarter or overtime, per ESPN.

The 32-year old Georgetown High School grad is 26-of-28 on postseason field goals in his career, but has made each of his last 23 -- an NFL record.

