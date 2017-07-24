Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead arrested for shoplifting in Virginia

Lucky Whitehead #13 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, 2015 Getty Images)

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested for allegedly stealing from a Virginia gas station in June, according to public arrest records.

A warrant is now out for his arrest after he missed a July 6 court date.

Prince William County arrest records show Whitehead was arrested for shoplifting and petit larceny June 22 in Manassas, Va. after taking food and drinks from a gas station there.

He was arrested at the scene of the alleged theft.

#Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead was charged with misdemeanor petty larceny in VA in June, per court records. He failed to appear on July 6. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

The 25-year-old wideout told reporters after Monday morning's walkthrough that he wasn't aware of the warrant out for his arrest.

Whitehead would have to step away from the team during training camp for a Virginia court date Aug. 10. The Cowboys are in Oxnard until Aug. 18.

Last week, Whitehead made headlines after saying on social media that his dog was taken for ransom money. He and his dog were returned a day later after a bizarre string of events involving a Fort Worth rapper.

