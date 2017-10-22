Cowboys linebacker to auction pre-game cleats to help Puerto Rico

Jaylon Smith's Puerto Rican flag cleats, which will be auctioned off to help the hurricane-battered island. Photo: Jaylon Smith

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith sported a pair of Puerto Rican flag cleats before Sunday’s game in San Francisco, for a good cause.

The red, white and blue cleats will be auctioned off to benefit the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services, Smith tweeted Sunday.

My pre game cleats to benefit @SalArmyEDS and their relief efforts on Puerto Rico! Stay tuned to @nflauction for updates. #HelpPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/ssq4jBzUVa — Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) October 22, 2017

At least 49 were left dead as Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last month. Even a month after the storm, a majority of the island was still without power.



© 2017 WFAA-TV