Cowboys gameday guide

For those going to the Cowboys game, here are resources to make your life a little easier:
- Parking lots at AT&T Stadium open at 2:30 p.m.
- Miller Lite and AT&T Plazas open at 4:30 p.m. (must have game ticket to enter)
- Stadium entrances open at 5:30 p.m.
- Bag policy
- Parking and tailgating information
- Still need a ticket? Go here
For those who can't go to the game, WFAA will be airing the Cowboys-Lions match up at 7:30 p.m. (local time). Our sports special starts at 6:30.
For all Cowboys coverage, go here.
