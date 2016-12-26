WFAA
Cowboys gameday guide

WFAA 8:34 AM. CST December 26, 2016

For those going to the Cowboys game, here are resources to make your life a little easier:

  • Parking lots at AT&T Stadium open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Miller Lite and AT&T Plazas open at 4:30 p.m. (must have game ticket to enter)
  • Stadium entrances open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Bag policy
  • Parking and tailgating information
  • Still need a ticket? Go here

For those who can't go to the game, WFAA will be airing the Cowboys-Lions match up at 7:30 p.m. (local time). Our sports special starts at 6:30.

For all Cowboys coverage, go here.

