Cowboys gameday guide

Texas high school football state playoffs Nov. 26

For those going to the Cowboys game, here are resources to make your life a little easier:

Parking lots at AT&T Stadium open at 2:30 p.m.

Miller Lite and AT&T Plazas open at 4:30 p.m. (must have game ticket to enter)

Stadium entrances open at 5:30 p.m.

Bag policy

Parking and tailgating information

Still need a ticket? Go here

For those who can't go to the game, WFAA will be airing the Cowboys-Lions match up at 7:30 p.m. (local time). Our sports special starts at 6:30.

For all Cowboys coverage, go here.

Copyright 2016 WFAA