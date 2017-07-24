Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott fighting triple-digit speeding ticket

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during organized team activities at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Ezekiel Elliott is making headlines again, and again it’s for the wrong reasons.

While he waits to hear if he will face suspension from the NFL for one pending investigation or charges from the Dallas Police Department for another, the 21-year old running back will focus on winning his appeal on a 100 mph speeding ticket he received back on April 4, according to Valerie Wigglesworth of Dallas News.

Elliott received the citation when a state trooper clocked his 2016 Dodge Challenger doing 100 mph in a posted 70 mph zone around 3 p.m. on the Dallas North Tollway, the report states. He also received a warning for not having a license plate on the front of the vehicle.

The court in Collin County where the incident occurred accepted a plea of no contest from Elliott’s attorney, Jonathan Wincour, on July 5. The appeal bond was then posted on Friday, July 14, and was forwarded to the county court at law on Monday but has yet to have been assigned to a judge.

Elliott is no stranger to issues behind the wheel: Ohio court records show he received a citation back in June, 2014 for doing 57 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was also involved in a minor fender bender on his way to practice along the Dallas Parkway back in January, and in a separate minor incident in December of 2015 in Ohio where he received citations for failure to control, no operator’s license and driving under suspension. Those charges were later dismissed.

This is the second-year player’s third negative report since stating he wanted to stay under the radar at the conclusion of Cowboys minicamp in June.

“Just kind of want to stay out of the way,” Elliott said. “Whatever you do is going to be seen.”

Hopefully these issues will all be resolved soon with the Cowboys starting up training camp on July 24.

Ezekiel Elliott ticket docs by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

