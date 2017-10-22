Cowboys cruise in Cali, 40-10: 5 things to know

C.J. Beathard #3 of the San Francisco 49ers is stripped of the ball by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

Zeke goes off

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had himself a day on Sunday, totaling more than 200 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as the Cowboys’ game plan once again centered around last year’s rushing champ.

Elliott ran for 147 yards on 26 carries, his best rushing output of the season and third best in his career.

In the third quarter, Elliott took a Dak Prescott screen pass and ran it 72 yards to the house, out-running several 49ers defenders down the right sideline.

Takeaways

The Cowboys, who came into the game tied for 27th in the league with just four total takeaways on the season, recorded three on Sunday afternoon.

After a three-and-out on the first drive of the game, 49ers return man Trent Taylor fumbled on a punt return to set Dallas up for its first touchdown of the game.

A potential 49ers scoring drive was thwarted in the final minute of the first half, as DeMarcus Lawrence forced a sack-fumble inside the redzone. The third quarter also came to a close on a sack-fumble, as Jaylon Smith poked it loose on a sack of C.J. Beathard and Tyrone Crawford recovered.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys offense didn’t turn the ball over once on Sunday.

A safety did the kicking for Dallas

Dan Bailey suffered an apparent groin injury during the Cowboys’ third touchdown drive, forcing Heath -- who has been the team’s backup kicker since last season -- to take over the kicking duties.

Heath, who kicked in high school, made two-of-three extra points, including his first that bounced off the right upright. He also acted as the kickoff specialist.

Somebody give @dallascowboys safety Jeff Heath a PAT on the back for this kick 😯 #Doink pic.twitter.com/bgjfETEtNb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 22, 2017

The severity of Bailey’s injury wasn’t immediately clear.

Change of second-half fortune

In each of the last two games, the Cowboys held a sizeable lead at halftime but squandered it away in the second half.

On Sunday, though, holding a 20-3 lead at the half, Dallas scored on the opening drive of the second half for the first time this season and didn’t look back. San Francisco managed a pedestrian 132 yards in the second half, scoring only on a Beathard scramble in garbage time already down 37 points.

Dez gets to 71

Wide receiver Dez Bryant’s fourth-quarter touchdown catch, a two-yarder that required a leap and a slick toe-tap in the back of the endzone, tied him with Bob Hayes for the most receiving touchdowns in the history of the Cowboys franchise.

Bryant totaled 63 yards on seven catches Sunday.

