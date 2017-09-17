Cowboys clunker in Denver: 5 things to know

Running back C.J. Anderson #22 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a third quarter touchdown with teammates during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

The Cowboys were more or less dominated on both sides of the football Sunday afternoon in Denver.

Here are five things to know about the game:

Struggles start to finish

The Cowboys mustered less than 100 yards in the first half, and it didn’t get much better in the second half. Some garbage time drives got the Cowboys to 268 total yards in the game, but Dak Prescott threw multiple interceptions for the second time in his young career and Ezekiel Elliott, well...

Ezekiel Elliott was a non-factor

Not only did Elliott snap a 15-game streak of at least 80 yards rushing -- a feat that was tied with Marcus Allen for the longest such streak -- he had his worst game as a pro.

Elliott ran for just eight yards on nine carries. His previous low was 51 yards in his NFL debut against New York last year.

It was due in part to ineffectiveness and in part to the Cowboys playing from behind a majority of the game that Elliott carried the ball only nine times. No matter the circumstances, the Cowboys needed a running game to best the vaunted Denver defense.

They didn't get it.

No special encore for Dallas defense

Aside from a big play to start the second quarter, the Cowboys’ defense got nothing going against Trevor Siemian and the Broncos offense. Siemian threw four touchdowns in the game, and C.J. Anderson churned for 118 yards and a touchdown and added a touchdown through the air.

Despite the loss, records fell for the Cowboys

Dak Prescott completed his first two attempts of the game to become the first player in NFL history to throw less than five interceptions in his first 500 attempts.

Jason Witten became the Cowboys’ all-time leader in games played with 225, passing Ed “Too Tall” Jones. Witten has played in all but one game in his 15 years as a Cowboy, starting all but one since his rookie season.

On a 28-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, Witten tied Marvin Harrison for fourth-most receptions in NFL history.

In the second quarter, Prescott became the first player ever to record 25 passing touchdowns with four or less interceptions.

There was an hour-long weather delay

With 33 seconds left in the first quarter, the game was halted for nearly an hour due to inclement weather.

It looked like the break might behoove the Cowboys -- on Denver’s first possession of the second quarter, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forced a sack-fumble on Siemian. Maliek Collins scooped it up and set Dallas up inside the five-yard line. A back-shoulder toss to Dez Bryant in the endzone tied the game at seven, and there appeared to be a momentum shift.

There wasn’t.

