Cowboys beat Redskins, 33-19: 5 things to know

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) returns a blocked field goal attempt against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

Elliott with another big day

With the ruling that could decide Elliott’s fate for the 2017 season coming as early as Monday, the Cowboys’ running back churned for 150 yards at a 4.5 yards-per-carry clip.

Elliott dominated in the ground game, even having multiple positive gains -- including a 26-yard touchdown -- nullified by penalty. His longest run of the day was just 13 yards.

The Cowboys’ much-criticized offensive line opened up massive holes for Elliott, who made it to the second level untouched time and time again Sunday afternoon.

Takeaways

To start the third quarter, it was takeaway, rinse, repeat for the Cowboys. Chris Thompson fumbled on the opening kickoff of the second half, setting up a Mike Nugent field goal.

On the next possession, Tyrone Crawford poked the ball away from Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. Demarcus Lawrence recovered, and Nugent hit another field goal to make it 20-13.

The suddenly-formidable Cowboys defensive line added four sacks on the afternoon, beating up a decimated Washington offensive line.

In the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, the Cowboys came close to a game-sealing interception twice -- Taco Charlton seeing one and Jaylon Smith the other. Byron Jones returned an interception for a touchdown in the final minute to log the Cowboys' first pick since Week 3 in Denver.

Penalties

The Cowboys were penalized eight times for 89 yards Sunday, including several offensive holding plays that brought back big gains. A holding call on Jason Witten nullified a Dez Bryant catch-and-run to the four-yard line on a drive that ended in a missed 49-yard field goal.

Later, a 26-yard Elliott touchdown was brought back due to holding on Tyron Smith.

It was a pass interference call that set up the Redskins’ final score of the day with just over four minutes to play.

Turning point

Down 13-7 and in danger of going down nine points with 3:19 to go in the first half, Tyrone Crawford blocked a Nick Rose field goal and cornerback Orlando Scandrick returned it 85 yards to inside the five-yard line.

Two plays later, Elliott was in the endzone completing a 10-point swing.

The Cowboys scored 19 unanswered points after the blocked field goal, controlling the game for much of the second half.

Soggy weather

It was somewhat of a sloppy game Sunday. A soggy, cool day in Washington, D.C. set the tune for a running-dependent offensive game plan -- just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys, who were running on all cylinders and facing a Redskins offensive line that was missing three starters.

The weather also played a big role in the aforementioned blocked field goal, as Washington punter Tress Way struggled to place a wet ball for kicker Nick Rose.

The conditions were not conducive to a quick comeback, making it hard on Kirk Cousins in the passing game with the clock ticking in the fourth quarter. Both quarterbacks failed to make many big plays through the air all afternoon, with Dak Prescott only going 5-of-12 for 35 yards in the second half.

