Book your Super Bowl weekend now, get your money back if Cowboys don't make it

Dak Prescott #4 and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

If you want to do it up big and see the Cowboys (maybe) play in the 2017 Super Bowl, the NFL and Ticketmaster have teamed up to make your dreams come true.

Super Bowl LI ticket packages are being offered right now online. But don't worry, if the Cowboys don't make it that far, you'll get your money back.

How it works:

Go here and select the team you're rooting for. Create an account and select which package (see below) you want. On Jan. 16, fans of the four teams who are going on to the AFC and NFC Championship games will receive an email. You'll be able to schedule an online appointment between Jan. 17 and 19 where you will reserve your seats. You'll also need to pay a $1,000 deposit.

If the Cowboys advance to Super Bowl LI, the price for the package you chose will be charged on Jan. 22.

If the Cowboys don't advance, you'll get your full $1,000 deposit back.

As for the packages being offered. They range between $6,000 to over $13,000, but you get to attend tailgate parties, post-game parties, and eat a ton of food.

Might be the better option, considering Ticketmaster has Super Bowl LI tickets for sale starting at $4,755.

