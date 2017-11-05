Cowboys 28, Chiefs 17: 5 things to know

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

The Cowboys took down the 6-2 Chiefs at AT&T Stadium Sunday, stifling Kansas City's high-flying offense in a 28-17 victory.

Here are five things to know about the win that helped Dallas keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Where there’s a T-Will, there’s a way

Terrance Williams hauled in nine passes for 141 yards, his largest yardage output since January 3, 2016 and third most in his career.

The big play was a 57-yard connection near the end of the first half that set the Cowboys up for their second touchdown of the day.

Smith’s first INT

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith had gone 293 consecutive pass attempts without an interception before Cowboys safety Jeff Heath picked him off with just over five minutes to play Sunday.

Smith finished the game with 263 yards, two touchdowns and the one interception.

Hunting the rookie

Chiefs standout rookie running back Kareem Hunt had his worst game as a pro, totaling just 61 yards from scrimmage -- 37 rushing yards and 24 receiving.

His 37 rushing yards were his second fewest of the season (21 vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 15) but he still managed a 4.1 yards-per-carry pace. He had just nine carries with the Chiefs playing from behind most of the game.

Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 93 yards Sunday, brought himself within 27 yards of Hunt’s league-leading season total.

Dynamic wideout Tyreek Hill, one of the Chief's other primary offensive threats, was held to just two catches. One of them was huge -- more on that in a bit -- but he was otherwise a non-factor.

Taco ends his drought

Cowboys first-round draft pick Taco Charlton recorded his first sack of the season Sunday with a fourth-quarter takedown of Smith. Charlton had recorded only four tackles through seven games.

David Irving added another sack for Dallas and now has six in four games.

Could’ve been 28-10

The Cowboys looked solid for four quarters Sunday in Arlington -- that is, of course, with the exception of the final play in the first half.

After Dallas flipped the script in the closing minutes of the half, going from 3rd-and-15 on their own 13 with 1:38 to play, to up 14-3 with 13 seconds left, Kansas City took control with nine seconds left.

A penalty on Dallas and a 12-yard pass to Charcanderick West put the Chiefs at their own 44 with two seconds left. Smith found Tyreek Hill down the middle of the field, and, even with seven Cowboys on the goal line to prevent a score, Hill maneuvered his way through the defense for six points as time expired.

